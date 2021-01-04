Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP-led central government for abolishing the Planning Commission, conceptualized by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He said that his government will set up a similar commission to take forward the thoughts and thinking of national heroes. The Chief Minister also appealed to Nobel Prize-awarded economists Amartya Sen and Abhijeet Banerjee, along with Netaji’s grandson historian Sugata Bose, to make suggestions to the state government in this matter.

Mamta Banerjee said, “The Central Government has dissolved Netaji’s Planning Commission. He (Center) has renamed it NITI Aayog or NITI Niyog. I am not aware of this. Earlier, I often attended the Planning Commission meetings which received suggestions from each state. We can no longer share our thoughts. “

The Planning Commission was set up in 1950 to make the country’s five-year plans and other tasks. The Narendra Modi government at the Center dissolved it in 2014 and replaced it with the NITI Aayog.

Mamta Banerjee said in the state secretariat, “Let’s take some initiative. We will set up the Bengal Planning Commission to take Netaji’s vision among the world.”

He also demanded to declare Netaji’s birthday on 23 January as a national holiday. Earlier, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the members of the committee constituted by the state government to organize programs to continue throughout the year from January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Abhijeet Banerjee and other members of the committee attended this online meeting.

