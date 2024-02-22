The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Thursday that the ISIS terrorist organization was the perpetrator of a chemical weapon attack in the town of Marea in Syria on September 1, 2015.

The organization explained that there are “reasonable reasons to believe that ISIS units deployed mustard gas on September 1, 2015 in continuous attacks aimed at seizing the town of Marea.”

The organization's investigation and identification team found that 11 people who came into contact with a “malignant black substance” found in projectiles at the site of the attack suffered symptoms consistent with exposure to mustard gas.

The organization added that the team confirmed that the chemical materials were deployed with artillery from areas under the control of the extremist organization.

She added, “There is no other entity that has the means, motives, and capabilities necessary to deploy mustard gas as part of the attack on Mare' on September 1, 2015.”

The member states of the organization, which is based in The Hague in the Netherlands, formed this team in November 2018 to identify the perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria.