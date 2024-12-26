The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organization in two operations and arrested 31 people (25 in Huelva, two in Seville, two in Algeciras, one in Granada and another in Malaga), for the alleged crimes against public health, membership in a criminal organization, possession and carrying of weapons and storage of weapons of war, money laundering, smuggling, falsification of documents, receipt or theft of a motor vehicle.

The first of the operations focused on attacking the operations to introduce large quantities of drugs into Europe through the use of various means, while the second has focused on dismantling the financial and logistical apparatus of the organization criminal.

Both investigations were initiated upon learning of the existence of a very active criminal organization, with links in Colombia, Panama and Portugal, dedicated to the introduction of cocaine and cannabis resin (hashish) from Latin America and West Africa, both by sea, through the use of containers, sailboats and high-speed vessels, and by air, through the use of recreational or private aircraft.

Modus operandi

The agents discovered how the organization operated with great versatility anywhere in the world, phaving links with various Latin American countries, as well as in Portugal.

As was confirmed, said organization managed to simultaneously carry out up to six cocaine introduction operations through various ports located in Europeas well as through the use of pleasure and fast boats to the Spanish and Portuguese coasts, which offered an idea of ​​its high operability.

During the investigation 278 kilograms of cocaine have been seized in different actions and 3,831 kg of hashish.

Likewise, 18 entries and searches have been made in the towns of Huelva, Moguer, Trigueros, Beas, San Juan del Puerto and Gibraleón.

In total, more than 500,000 euros in cash, ten vehicles, a jet ski, numerous electronic devices, computer information, documentation related to money laundering and the use of cryptocurrencies, and 51 bank accounts, five properties, 23 motor vehicles and a boat have been judicially blocked.