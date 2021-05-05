Agents of the Judicial Police Brigade of the Cartagena Police Station proceeded to arrest seven Spaniards between 22 and 29 years old, and a 24-year-old Venezuelan woman, as alleged perpetrators of crimes of fraud, falsification of documents and belonging to a criminal organization. In addition, there are two other defendants who are currently in prison and two others were indicted for their alleged participation in the events.

The investigations began in September 2019 as a result of the false complaint made at the Cartagena Police Station by a young woman who manifested the alleged fraudulent contracting in your name from a bank account and several credit cards, with which unknown people would have made, according to the woman’s account, purchases ‘online’ for a value of about 3,000 euros.

This complaint served the agents of the Group of Economic and Technological Crimes of the National Police to initiate what is considered the most profound investigation carried out in this city against online scams, until now it has not been possible, due to its dimensions, to quantify the volume of the fraud.

After that complaint, other similar ones arrived, in which the alleged victims claimed that someone had taken over access to ‘online’ banking from their accounts and had been using them, when the members of the organization were actually the double beneficiaries: on the one hand, they received the item purchased online, usually high-end electronics, and also, the bank compensated them by pretending to be victims of a scam. The complainants, far from being victims, were participants in the criminal act perpetrated by the organized group, whose main role was to scam both banks and individuals.

Various ‘modus operandi’



Among them, the hiring accounts with fictitious identities with which they acquired cryptocurrencies charged to the credit offered by the entities to later make several transfers between different crypto portfolios through neobanks, 100% digital banks accessible through mobile apps or platforms-, thus making it difficult to track the money.

They also carried out scams to individuals in the modality known as ‘phishing’, tricking the victim through the use of computer software to reveal personal information confidential information regarding their online banking and thus, once with control of the bank account of the injured parties, transfer their money to other accounts – either owned or fictitious – to which they had access. The victims are distributed throughout the national territory.

Researchers they managed to locate the place where they had established their nerve center from which they incessantly developed their criminal activity, in the case of a tourist apartment located in the center of Cartagena and that the leader of the group had rented with a fictitious identity. The registry carried out could intervene, among other things, 35 forged ID cards, high-end laptops, a card printer with which ID and bank cards were forged, and 40 mobile terminals, acquired fraudulently and associated with fictitious identities , which allows you to imagine the volume of your activities.

The detainees had records of crimes of robbery with violence, theft, and the leader of the group also for homicide; several of them had also been arrested for drug trafficking. In this sense, it is noteworthy that a national level is being detected abandonment of drug trafficking activities, by criminals who prefer to engage in online scams, which also generate enormous benefits but are punished with lower penalties.

So far the value of the detected scams exceeds 100,000 euros, although the investigation is ongoing and the total value is presumed to be much higher. Until the ongoing investigations are concluded, it will not be possible to determine exactly.