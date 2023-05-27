Of the month spent in intensive care, after the bad fall at home and the surgery, Alberto Zaccheroni remembers absolutely nothing

A real nightmare lived by Alberto Zaccheroni in the last months.

A hell that he, however, does not remember at all. On February 10, the esteemed Italian coach fell to the ground at home, violently hitting his head on the ground. Emergency surgery, he then remained in intensive care for a long time. And of that period, as told in a recent interview with Il Corriere della Sera, he remembers absolutely nothing.

Born in Meldolain the province of Forlì Cesena, on April 1, 1953, Alberto Zaccheroni was able to build a respectable career in the world of football.

His career as a footballer was rather unfortunate, the one from is of immense level trainer.

He sat on a bench for the first time in 1975, in the youth academy Cesenatico. His apprenticeship lasted exactly 20 years, during which he coached various companies C and B seriesalways getting excellent results.

The qualitative leap comes precisely in 1995, when he hires him Udinese and begins in A league.

Among the other companies trained, also the Milan, InterJuventus, the Lazio and the Turin.

The February 10th last Zaccheroni was involved in a bad domestic accident which put his life in serious danger. As he went down the stairs he slipped and has hit my head on the ground very violently, losing consciousness and lots of blood.

How is Alberto Zaccheroni today

It was hers who had found him first wife Flaviawho immediately called for help. Immediate the intervention of the coach to Cesena buffaloeswhere the doctors subjected him to a intervention the brain saves life.

Over the next few weeks it remained in intensive care, coming out only on March 10th. From there began his rehabilitation process very tiring, both of physiotherapy and speech therapy. A long, painful road which is not quite finished yet, but which fortunately is progressing at its best.

In a recent interview given to The Corriere della Sera, Alberto Zaccheroni recounted his ordeal. Or rather what they told him about it, given that he, especially in the first month of hospitalization, remembers absolutely nothing.

The coach said his survival was a real one miraclewhich without his wife or doctors could not have materialized.

Zac is fine today. He said he still has some short-term memory deficitbut considers himself very lucky to have recovered almost completely his health.