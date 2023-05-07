The concert “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – The First Concert” was now held on April 22 at the Tokorozawa Civic Cultural Center, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.

The event, lasting for 1 hour and 56 minuteswas performed by Ensemble GAP, a Tokyo-based ensemble specializing in orchestral performances of video game music, anime, and pop music.

Among the 16 songs, there is also the soundtrack of Breath of the wild: in short, a unique event of its kind for lovers of the brand. Fortunately, the full concert recording is available online along with the English version of the programme.

L’GAP Ensemble clarified that this is an unofficial performance, not affiliated with Nintendo or any other music rights holder. You can find the video at the top of the news.