The federal oral court 2 of La Plata granted this Thursday the release on bail the former leader of the local UOCRA section, Juan Pablo “Pata” Medina, confirmed judicial sources.

In the resolution, published by the newspaper El Día de La Plata, it is detailed that the release is granted under sworn bond (arts. 316, 317, inc. 5, and concordant of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Nation and arts. 221 and 222 of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code).

The resolution also orders maintain the prohibition to leave the country and the prohibition of union activities.

The resolution was adopted by the Federal Oral Court 2 of La Plata by making room for a statement by César Albarracín, Medina’s lawyer, who was under house arrest since February 18, 2020.

In the ruling, the Court maintained the obligation to appear once a month at the Police Station with jurisdiction at your home, while the health emergency lasts, and must then appear at the courthouse with similar periodicity.

He also imposed the prohibition of making contact, by any means, with the victims and / or approaching their work or private homes and maintain the prohibition of any union activity in the Uocra, La Plata section or other sections.

In the ruling, Medina was also prohibited from attending the union premises.

Both Medina and David Emiliano García (his brother-in-law) had been detained since September 26, 2017 by order of the federal judge of Quilmes Luis Armella, who prosecuted him for the crimes of illicit association, money laundering and extortion and also blocked an embargo for 200 million pesos.

In the ruling, Judge Alejandro Esmoris explained that Medina “lacks a criminal record and in case of having been sentenced to the legal minimum of the penalty established for the crimes that are imputed to him, for the period that has been detained, it would allow the application of the institute of the conditional freedom “.

“There are no well-founded reasons that justify the presence of a nuisance hazard, given that in the time that he has been complying with the precautionary measure in his home, he has observed an adequate conduct, “he said.

‘Pata’ Medina, 67, has been under house arrest since 2017 in a case in which he is prosecuted for the alleged crimes of illicit association and money laundering, which he is processing in the federal courts of Quilmes.

The case that was initiated against Medina is for “aggravated coercion and compulsion to strike”, although he remains detained for the crime of illicit association and money laundering, which is being processed before the federal courts of Quilmes.

Medina, who remains under house arrest at his house in the Buenos Aires party of Ensenada, had already denounced Macri and Vidal at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) as responsible for an alleged “political persecution against him.”

Medina has been detained since September 2017 and on February 19 the Federal Chamber of La Plata granted him house arrest due to his age and state of health, while he ordered a National Gendarmerie custody and the placement of an electronic ankle brace.

In addition, the prohibition of Medina from participating in any union activity and communicating through third parties with members of the Uocra was ordered.

