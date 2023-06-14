The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay the last amount of 160 thousand dirhams that he received from him in return for selling a car to him and evaded giving it to him.

The court also obliged the defendant to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 7,000 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 160,000 dirhams and the legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, while obligating him to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 40,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages incurred to him, in addition to obligating him Fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

The young man said that according to an oral agreement, the defendant handed over 160,000 dirhams in exchange for buying a car, but the latter refused to hand him over the car or return the amount, after receiving the amount.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant was contacted in person, and he admitted that he was busy with the claim amount of 160,000 dirhams.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law, the admission is to tell the person about a right he owes to another. During the course of a case related to this incident, whether it is before the court hearing the case or the supervising judge, as the case may be.

The court indicated that the defendant appeared before the case preparation office and acknowledged to the plaintiff the amount of the claim, and then it must be taken according to this declaration.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 40,000 dirhams, the court pointed out that the defendant was proven wrong by failing to implement his agreement with the plaintiff, and he did not return the amount to him, and the plaintiff suffered damage represented in the lost profits and the loss he suffered as a result of not benefiting from the amount.

The court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 160,000 dirhams, while obliging him to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 7,000 dirhams, as stated in the reasons, and obligated him to pay fees and expenses, and rejected the rest of the requests.