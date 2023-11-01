The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Securities and Commodities Authority began implementing the optional “savings system” as an alternative to the end-of-service bonus for workers in the private sector, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 96 of 2023.

Through the alternative system, the amounts allocated for end-of-service benefits for employees working in establishments that choose to participate in it (the alternative system) are invested through investment funds approved by the Ministry and the Authority, with the aim of developing employees’ savings and benefiting from their investment returns, which would enhance the economic impact. For the employer and the worker, and to support the economic system in the country.

The Ministry stated that the “savings system” contributes to enhancing the ease of doing business and increasing the attractiveness of the labor market for national and international talents and expertise, which confirms the UAE’s position as one of the most prominent destinations for living and working, by providing innovative systems that achieve the individual benefits that they aspire to obtain, and guarantee and protect them. Financial entitlements to workers, providing opportunities to save and develop them, and achieving investment returns on them, as well as reducing the number of labor disputes between workers and employers over end-of-service gratuity entitlements.

The Ministry and the Authority explained during a media briefing in the Ministry’s building yesterday that an employer wishing to participate in the “savings system” can submit a request to the Ministry through the service provision channels, choose one of the licensed investment funds, and pay the subscription for the workers he wishes to register in the system, along with Maintaining their entitlements for the previous period, in which case the traditional end-of-service reward system stipulated in the law regulating labor relations for registered workers will be stopped, and the amounts due to each worker for his years of experience will be calculated in accordance with the law regulating labor relations until the date of his joining the savings system, provided that His dues are calculated according to the new system from the date of his registration in it, and all dues (previous and new) are paid upon the end of the contractual relationship with the employer.

The worker has the right to optionally pay an additional contribution to increase and develop his savings and investment returns, within the limits of 25% of his total annual salary, while he has the right to withdraw part or all of the amounts or investment returns, according to the terms and conditions of the system.

The system allows the skilled worker the freedom to choose any type of investment options presented in the system according to his preferences for investment portfolios, while the unskilled worker is included in the capital guarantee portfolio only.

The system also allows optional participation for additional categories according to their desire, with the aim of benefiting from the benefits it provides, as independent business owners, those holding a self-employment permit, non-citizen employees working in government agencies and institutions, and their affiliated establishments and companies, in addition to citizens working in the government and private sectors can Registering in the “savings system” according to the optional additional contribution only, and thus preserving and investing their savings and growing them safely, and then recovering them in the form of an end-of-service reward, with the commitment and continuity of employers to pay contributions for citizens in pension and social insurance systems and bodies.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said: “The optional alternative system for the end-of-service reward for workers in the private sector in the country, the savings system, comes within the framework of continuing to develop the legislative structure of the UAE labor market, and within the government’s strategy aimed at supporting ease of doing business and providing the highest standards.” A decent life and prosperity for all workers in the country, and enhancing the country’s position as a leading global destination for attracting national and international competencies and skills, as this initiative is added to the unemployment insurance systems and insurance for workers in the private sector, and other components that support the labor market, all of which form a social protection system. for the workforce in the country.

He pointed out during the briefing that the “savings system” provides various investment opportunities in the labor market in addition to enhancing the stability and attractiveness of the market for those with competencies and experience, as it provides savings areas to develop their entitlements and savings, to ensure sound financial planning and family stability for their families. The system also contributes to enhancing the flexibility and ease of the market. Business by providing more than one option to employers within the framework of fulfilling their legal obligations towards employees whose employment relationship ends and obtaining their right to an end-of-service reward.

He stressed “the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s commitment to effective partnership with the Securities and Commodities Authority and financial institutions in the private sector to ensure optimal implementation of the system, especially by encouraging and motivating private sector establishments to register and participate in it, in a way that contributes to achieving positive effects on the labor market and the national economy, and increasing Productivity, efficiency and stability for the worker in the work environment.”

In his response to a question from Emirates Today, Al-Awar stated that the participation of citizens in the new savings system does not exempt them from their participation in pensions and social insurance, explaining that “participation in social insurance and pensions is governed by a law that regulates it, and therefore the citizen’s participation in the new savings system is considered… Additional and optional.

He continued: “The new system allows the employer to choose a number of his employees to participate in it, and the Ministry works to motivate employers to participate in this system, based on successful practices in the labor market, whether in the country or outside it.”

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority, Mohammed Al-Sharafa Al-Hammadi, said: “The UAE is making intense efforts to improve working conditions for all employees, and the government is adopting ambitious visions that aim primarily to enhance the knowledge economy based on innovation, and this system comes as one of the innovations.” Which aims to protect the rights of workers and enable them to achieve their long-term investment goals, in a way that enhances the principles of financial sustainability and improves the quality of life in society, and provides them with various investment options, which are employed based on the best international practices and in accordance with the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

He added: “Today, the Authority is adopting a strong and integrated system for investment funds that is fully consistent with the requirements of the business environment in the country, as it is considered a strong infrastructure for fund service providers, as it ensures that they are managed by professional companies capable of making thoughtful and correct investment decisions that achieve positive repercussions and benefit investors.” The beneficiaries on the one hand, and the financial sector in the country on the other hand, in a way that contributes to achieving a qualitative leap in the development path in the country.”

The system operates according to specific governance that ensures that the worker benefits from investing financial amounts for end-of-service bonuses, and achieves additional financial benefits from them by paying the basic subscription amount according to the monthly basic salary of the worker registered in the system on a monthly basis by the employers to the investment fund, and investing it in a safe way to guarantee their rights and achieve… To stabilize their families.

Employers have the right to withdraw from the alternative system based on the approval of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, taking into account a number of controls, including that the period of participation in the system should not be less than one year, and that there are no outstanding administrative fines or existing labor disputes pending settlement by the employer, and that it does not affect the rights of the employer. Workers’ benefits and other controls.

The “savings system” supports business ease activities, attracting and retaining talent, as well as benefiting from the strong infrastructure of investment funds and service providers in the system that are licensed to manage workers’ end-of-service benefits, and the ability of employers to focus on commercial activities, development, and building capital instead of operational matters in the field. Managing and disbursing end-of-service rewards, which contributes to raising employees’ job loyalty and increasing levels of satisfaction and productivity at work by ensuring their interests and preserving their financial entitlements.

