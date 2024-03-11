The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, gave an interview this Monday to the French channel BFMTV and the newspaper 'Le Monde', in which he estimated that “Russia's advance has been stopped” and that the situation is “much better” on the front. .

Following his Army's setbacks against Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism on Monday, March 11, stating that “Russia's advance has been stopped” and that the situation is “much better” on the front.

In an interview with the French television channel BFMTV and with the newspaper 'Le Monde', he declared: “I can give you the latest information: the situation is much better than in the last three months.” The Russian advance “continued in the east of the country, today our command, our soldiers have stopped it,” he said, according to the French translation of his statements.

“Their children are not going to die in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president continued, ensuring that sending foreign troops was not necessary at the moment. On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said sending troops to Ukraine in the future should not be “ruled out,” sparking intense international controversy.

“As long as Ukraine holds out, the French Army can remain on French territory,” said Volodymyr Zelensky. “But if Putin manages to attack a NATO country, well, it is the NATO countries that would have to decide how, in what quantity, to send his army or not,” he adds.

Emmanuel Macron “just wants (…) Ukraine not to be alone”, “he wanted to have a kind of union around Ukraine and I don't see any risk in that”, the leader of the Ukrainian State further stated. However, he advocated sending “technical personnel” for “co-production” of French Caesar guns or German Leopard tanks and for “training.”

More than 1,000 kilometers of defensive lines are being built on the Ukrainian front, he said, referring to a very complex task. In his daily video address on Monday afternoon, Zelensky once mentioned the figure of “2,000 kilometers of work to strengthen existing fortifications and create new ones.”

“Not a cent”

However, the fate of the war in Ukraine could depend, in the coming months, on the outcome of the US presidential election in early November.

Upon returning to his country after a visit to the United States during which he met with Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the former president and very likely Republican candidate had told him that he “would not give a cent” to Ukraine did return to the White House.

“He has a very clear vision, with which it is difficult to disagree. He says the following: first of all, he will not give a single cent in the war between Ukraine and Russia,” said Viktor Orban on Sunday night on the channel public M1. “If the Americans do not pay money, the Europeans will not be able to finance this war alone. And therefore the war will be over,” because “it is clear that Ukraine cannot get out of this alone,” he added.

Donald Trump has “pretty detailed plans on how” to achieve peace, according to Orban, who declined to reveal more. The Hungarian leader, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2023, refuses to send military support to Ukraine and periodically calls for a ceasefire, convinced that kyiv cannot win.

“White flag”

kyiv's military defeat by Russia was also mentioned Saturday by Pope Francis, who called on Ukraine to have “the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” with Moscow.

In protest, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it had summoned the Vatican representative in kyiv. Ukrainian diplomacy accused the pope of “legalizing the rights of the strongest” and encouraging them to “continue ignoring international law.”

“The head of the Holy See should have sent signals to the international community about the need to immediately join forces to ensure the victory of good over evil and appeal to the aggressor, not the victim,” kyiv further estimated.

With AFP