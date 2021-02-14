In 2009 the opposition dealt a hard blow to Kirchnerism in legislative elections that had a peculiarity: the testimonial candidacies of the Front for Victory. That move, as daring as it was risky, meant a hard defeat for Néstor Kirchner in the first elections of the administration of Cristina Kirchner. Kirchnerism lost its hegemony in both houses of Congress; in Deputies it did not reach 100 seats. The different opposition parties, if they joined forces, were one step away from having their own quorum. On the one hand, the interblock made up of the UCR, the Civic Coalition, cobismo and some socialists brought together 80 legislators. And the other opposition axis made up of Mauricio Macri, Francisco de Narváez and Felipe Solá had 45 deputies.

But none of that happened. The opposition shipwrecked in a sea of ​​egos, political differences, and presidential ambitions for 2011, and they failed to build any alternative since Congress that would improve the quality of life of Argentines.

Today, the political map with two great fronts is another, and the context for the pandemic, unprecedented. But Together for Change, at times, it seems to repeat those same mistakes.

The first of them, lack of leadership. That it does not necessarily have to be sole proprietorship. But it is of a collegiate nature from which the rest is built. And not instead virtual meetings where personal ambitions hide and the differences between those who govern and those who do not, to end in a lukewarm agreement on “some initiative” that collides with reality.

“There is no clear strategy because there is no clear leadership. There are meetings of the National Board but afterwards each one does what he wants “, describes a legislator.

A sample is the list of incongruities in which JxC incurred, which exceeds the discussion of whether the profile should be moderate and dialogist, as embodied by the Buenos Aires head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta or Mario Negri, or more clear and confrontational, as promoted by Patricia Bullrich and Alfredo Cornejo.

The first, the one that generated the most rejection in the space was the criminal complaint filed by Elisa Carrió against Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Health, Ginés González García for the crime of “poisoning” with the purchase and application of the Sputnik V vaccine, which until then had not published information on its scientific results.

“We leave everything to the ruling party so that they laugh at us and hit us for free, now that the Russian vaccine has whitewashed the information and it is accepted. You can’t do or say anything or cut yourself“, a radical leader explained in confusion. The logical thing would have been a joint position, signed by the referents, not an individual action.

It was also out of date the national protest for back to school promoted by Bullrich, Cornejo and Hernán Lombardi, among others. By then, on February 9, Rodríguez Larreta and the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, had already signed the peace after successive counterpoints and fully agreed on the need for presence in schools. That is why the move not only summoned very few people in front of the Pizzurno Palace and in the rest of the country but also showed, in some cases, an outdated speech of the constructive spirit that Together for Change has always boasted. Like when Cornejo, head of the national UCR, described Alberto Fernández as “chanta”.

It was not by chance that this protest generated the discontent of Larreta and the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña. “We are negotiating the return to classes with the unions and some of them have an act against the teachers unions,” they slipped into the Uspallata headquarters. On the other hand, Bullrich assured that the presence had to be ensured. Two valid arguments that should not be settled in the media.

In a game to be established pairs of leaders who belong to the same space but who have opposite viewsOne could mention: Larreta and Bullrich, Cornejo and Negri; Vidal and Carrió; Martín Lousteau and Miguel Pichetto. The list is long, because it happens daily and there is no clear identity of the space. As in soccer, they are individual arrests, not team work.

Sample of the lack of a global strategy of the opposition is the province of Buenos Aires where there are two phenomena: on the one hand they lack an organized position regarding the management of Axel Kicillof. And, on the other, nobody wants to be a candidate to legislator for the province in October.

“They put the husband of one of our legislators like Carolina Píparo, emblem of the victims of insecurity, in jail when Amado Boudou is in the pool of his house and every day Buenos Aires citizens suffer violent crimes. And we do nothing “, an opposing mayor gets angry.

The communal heads of JxC are aware that they cannot go out publicly to fight with Kicillof every day, because economic retaliation is just around the corner. That is why they demand that those “do not have executive responsibilities” mark everything that the government does wrong, they say.

The economic situation and insecurity These are two points that several leaders claim to order. They believe that not only the figure of Patricia Bullrich can take advantage of the verbiage of the Minister of Security, Sergio Berni. They also demand that the former governor María Eugenia Vidal put white on black her management with the current one.

“We have to listen to Berni who talks about barbaric statistics, that the police work well, that the plan against insecurity is fantastic but neither Macri, nor Larreta, nor Carrió, nor the radicals say anything”, says an official from an opposition commune.

Several referents of radicalism are currently touring the province but with another objective: the internal party for the Buenos Aires presidency of the UCR. It will be disputed by the current head of the Buenos Aires deputies block of JxC, Maximiliano Abad on the one hand, and the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, on the other. It is unknown if there is a Together for Change team touring the Conurbano to monitor the needs of Buenos Aires residents.

Not even former president Macri is spared from internal criticism for the lack of a clear direction. “Did you have to create a foundation on education, a more or less presentable issue of your government, instead of a more committed issue such as security, defense of institutions …?”Reasons a former former government official.

“We are missing a story. And I think that until March we won’t be able to put anything together “, an opponent Peronist is stopped.

A way of admitting that the discourse is not clear, that the interests are often opposed, and that the heterogeneity of thought and action distances the opposition from the problems of society.

