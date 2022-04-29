The Dubai Police General Command has identified six areas in the emirate for Eid cannons. On this occasion, according to the Acting Director of the Department for Organizations, Facilities and Emergency Security, Brigadier General Rashid Al Falasi, who confirmed the completion of all preparations to prepare the cannons to announce the advent of Eid, as is customary every year, which provides the opportunity to attend and share these happy moments with members of the public.

Al Falasi said that the iftar cannon during Ramadan or Eid consolidates local customs and traditions and reflects our adherence to the authentic social heritage, pointing to the formation of a staff at each of the sites chosen to distribute Eid cannons, which are the Great Zabeel Mosque in the Zabeel area, the Mankhool prayer hall, and the Al Baraha prayer hall. Nad Al Hamar, Hatta District, Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque.



