Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Split

After Great Britain, the USA now also want to deliver uranium ammunition to Ukraine. Russia sees this as a step towards nuclear escalation.

Washington – The US Department of Defense has announced that it intends to provide Kiev with uranium ammunition for use in the Ukraine war. It is intended for use in the 31 US M1A1 Abrahams tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.

Britain had already announced in March that it would also be supplying uranium ammunition to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin then announced an “appropriate reaction” because the West had begun “to use weapons with a nuclear component”. Shortly thereafter, Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had subsequently again warned of a “nuclear collision” that was becoming more and more likely as a result of the move.

Uranium ammunition for Ukraine – is there a threat of a nuclear escalation?

However, uranium ammunition, including depleted uranium ammunition, is not a nuclear weapon in the strict sense. The effect of nuclear weapons is based on nuclear physical reactions, i.e. nuclear fission or nuclear fusion. DU munitions are conventional weapons whose projectiles contain depleted uranium. Due to the high density of the material, around 19.2 g/cm³, it is ideal for making armor-piercing projectiles. In addition, depleted uranium is pyrophoric, which means it will ignite at high temperatures.

Any help is welcome – Antony Blinken and Volodymyr Zelenskyj (from left). © IMAGO/ABACA

“It’s so dense and has so much momentum that it just goes through the armor – and heats it up so much that it catches fire,” explains nuclear expert Edward Geist of the US think tank RAND Corporation. Only tungsten has a similarly high density, but it is very expensive. Depleted uranium, on the other hand, is a waste product from the manufacture of fuel rods for nuclear power plants and is therefore very inexpensive. At 15,000 Bq/g, the radioactivity of the material is around 40 percent below that of natural uranium. Due to the lower proportion of the fissile uranium isotope 235U, cannot trigger an atomic explosion.

Uranium Munitions in the Ukraine War: “Essentially an Exotic Metal Dart”?

According to Scott Boston, senior defense analyst at RAND Corporation, uranium ammunition is “essentially an exotic metallic dart fired at extraordinarily high velocity.” So the radiation in DU ammunition has no military use. Nevertheless, radioactive contamination can become a problem. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recommends on their site “minimize exposure and handling time” and wear gloves. However, skin burns or acute radiation effects are unlikely given the “contact dose rate of a DU penetrator” of 2 mSv per hour.

The direct risk of radiation from depleted uranium is therefore very small, but like other heavy metals it can be toxic to the body. Particles in aerosols can be inhaled or ingested, and while most are excreted, some can enter the bloodstream. “High concentrations in the kidneys can cause damage and, in extreme cases, kidney failure,” according to the IAEA.

Use of uranium ammunition in the Ukraine war could have long-term consequences

So while the acute dangers are rather small, the use of DU ammunition in the Ukraine war could lead to problems in the long term. one study According to the WHO, “contamination levels in food and groundwater could increase after a few years” and should therefore be monitored. Where “depleted uranium contamination levels are judged to be unacceptable by qualified experts,” the World Health Organization recommends remedial action be taken.

A recent meta-study published by BMJ Global Health found that there are “possible associations” between long-term health problems in Iraqis and the use of depleted uranium on the battlefield. The US fired 320 tons of DU ammunition during the Second Gulf War. Uranium ammunition was also used on a large scale in the Kosovo War, the Iraq War and the Syrian Civil War. According to official information, a total of 21 countries including the USA stockpile DU ammunition, including Sweden, France, China and Russia. (tpn)