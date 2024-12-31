The year in which the DANA devastated Valencia ends and the year that we hope will be that of a rapid, effective and coordinated recovery. A year of suffering ends in Ukraine and Gaza – and in so many forgotten conflicts – that of deaths at sea, and we hope that in 2025 progress will be made towards peace and justice.

12 months end in which polarization has been more than the word of the yearand it is in our power to give an opportunity, for this 2025 that is already looming in our lives, to the arguments about outbursts and the good wishes that hopefully can become reality.