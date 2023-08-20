The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form east and south, and may extend over some internal areas with rain, pointing out that temperatures tend to rise, while the weather becomes humid at night until tomorrow morning in some areas. Coastal, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust.

According to the center, the country is exposed during the current period to an extension of a surface depression, accompanied by an extension of an depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in some inland areas, and it will become humid at night until Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog formation, especially in the west, while The winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman .

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will remain fair to partly cloudy, especially in the east, and become humid at night until Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog formation, while the winds will be southeasterly and turn to northwesterly light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust. Its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he stated that the weather next Wednesday will be clear to partly cloudy, especially in the east, and become humid at night until Thursday morning in some northern areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and ranging Its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. Over the past days, the country has witnessed an weather condition known as the “season of wind activity,” which usually concentrates during the second half of the summer season, and is in the form of separate waves, each of which usually lasts from three to six days, then gradually weakens, and large areas of the country are usually affected. Places adjacent to the Hajar mountain range in the Emirates and Oman.

This activity led to the formation of local cumulus clouds and thunderstorms, which were heavy in some areas and accompanied by hail, as they were preceded by (very violent) descending air currents.