An opportunity for peace after the war… an Arab responsibility first
There is an opportunity, after the end of the Israeli war on Gaza, to initiate a peace process, and it must be captured and supported by an Arab plan and consensus, as long as the United States and the main European countries support this approach and agree to it for the first time in a long time, specifically since the momentum for implementing the Oslo Accords began to decline, that is, About three decades ago. It is not yet clear whether the idea of an “international peace conference” can be achieved in light of the current division, although all the contradictory parties have spoken on many recent occasions about the necessity of achieving a “two-state solution,” that is, establishing a Palestinian state in accordance with international references. However, if the appropriate conditions are not available for such a conference, the Arab interest requires activating any possible formula to get out of the repercussions of the current war in a way that establishes a stage of real and realistic peace in which the Arabs have a fundamental role, instead of leaving the Palestinian file to the agendas of other parties, including Israel itself.
What the war on Gaza demonstrated most was the failure to confine the Palestinian issue to its two direct parties, and the failure to distance it from its legal foundations. Most importantly, it demonstrated the danger of prevailing in the balance of power, which is already imbalanced, between those who use their massive military arsenal to perpetuate the occupation and impose their will on another people, and those who cling to historical, geographical, and humanitarian facts in order to obtain their rights recognized by international law. The equation of the balance of power was not able to produce a peace that granted rights to its owner and respected his aspiration to live in dignity, so the negotiations gradually failed until they stopped completely and the search for other formulas for settlement began.
The largest party, that is, the United States, which always presented itself as the exclusive sponsor and mediator, could have presented an initiative capable of breaking through the stalemate, but it did not do so, and when it tried, it did not succeed, and when it proposed what was called the “Deal of the Century,” it was extremely biased, forcing Arab allies to request its freeze. Or modify it, and when he is currently trying to pressure a ceasefire after hunger has spread in Gaza and the necessities of life there have been destroyed, he discovers that his effort came too late. All of the above indicates that the war provided many lessons that are currently being translated into solutions at several levels: the Palestinian-Palestinian situation, the supposed Palestinian-Israeli relationship, contributions and roles, especially the guarantees that Arab and international parties can provide.
As it was said in the context of the war that it did not come out of nowhere, the solutions themselves could be based on many ideas and suggestions that were previously studied between the two main parties to the conflict with which they did not reach mature agreements. It is not a coincidence that the “Arab Initiative” was restored by the United States after Washington received it with some welcome when it approved it in 2002, but did not adopt it, even though it included a clear road map to end the conflict and build stability in the region.
All concerned countries are showing interest in making the Gaza war the last of the wars, as it will end militarily, even if it takes some time, to begin a very important political phase in which all parties, especially the Americans and the Israelis, must show that they have conducted a complete review of the mistakes that occurred previously and the squandering of opportunities. The will that unites them is to reach a just peace based on international law. Correcting mistakes has become the responsibility of the entire international community, especially the responsibility of the main Arab countries. All attempts that were made to ignore the Palestinian issue and consider that only time would solve it were aimed at making injustice a reality acceptable to the Palestinian people, but they did not succeed.
*Writer and political analyst – London
