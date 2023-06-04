The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police participated in a working paper on the “Chance for Hope” program at the Drug Prevention Forum, organized by the Ministry of the Interior in Sharjah, as part of the activities of the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” under the slogan “Participate with us.” Let’s stop it.”

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Drug Control Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, confirmed that “Forsa Hope” played a pioneering role in encouraging addiction patients to initiate treatment, activating community partnership to limit the spread of narcotic substances, and promoting positive relations among members of society.

He praised the cooperation and coordination with the official and civil authorities, and the keenness of many institutions to unite the community against the danger of drugs, which contributed to achieving positive results in providing the best services to help drug users get treatment from them and raise awareness of their harms and the effects of their addiction.

The Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in Al Ain, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Salim Al Ameri, explained that Abu Dhabi Police extends a helping hand to drug abusers who initiate treatment, through the “Chance of Hope” program, and is very interested in educating the community about the harms of narcotic substances and the effects of their addiction. During his presentation of the working paper, he called for the need to educate family members and educate them on the importance of cooperation with the authorities concerned with the treatment of addicts and introduce them to the “Chance of Hope” program, and to see the program’s objectives and how to apply for treatment, by visiting the Abu Dhabi Police website, in a way that guarantees complete confidentiality with the “Aman” service. Through channels: phone (8002626), international calls (009718002626), text messages (2828), and smart application (ADPolice). He explained that applying for treatment is a right guaranteed by law, as drug users or psychotropic substances, if they submit themselves or any of their relatives up to the second degree, are not subject to any legal penalties of any kind, according to Article No. (89) of the Anti-Narcotics Law of 2021.