You can read while lying down without harming your vision in only one position. Ophthalmologist of the highest category, Associate Professor of the Department of Eye Diseases of the Institute of Advanced Training of the National Medical and Surgical Center named after. Pirogov. On October 29, Irina Leshchenko warned against reading while lying on your side or back.

“Under no circumstances should you read lying on your stomach or side. This is physiologically incorrect, not very comfortable for the eyes, and it is better not to read in such positions. There is a clearly defined position, the only position that is allowed for reading while lying down is on your back. The head should be raised high enough, for this you can use high pillows, the light should fall from above. A book or tablet should not be held in front of your nose, but at a distance of about 40 cm. Reading is allowed in this position,” she quotes as saying Radio Sputnik.

The specialist also pointed out that it is harmful to watch the tablet while lying down in the dark. This, she clarified, is what many teenagers do. However, when using the gadget in this way, the eyes experience a lot of strain. In the long term, vision may deteriorate.

