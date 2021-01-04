An operator of a snow plow machine has died and his partner is still missing after an avalanche that occurred this Friday afternoon in the port of San Isidro, which separates Asturias from León. The avalanche occurred in a mountain road in the Asturian council of Aller and has led the Principality to activate level 2 of the regional emergency plan and request the help of the Military Emergency Unit (UME). The military personnel join the Asturian fire department and the canine unit mobilized to locate the missing person. A 46-year-old man who was driving in his vehicle was also injured, with a broken leg and several ribs, and had to be helped by neighbors in the area.

The Asturian emergency coordination center received a call at 3:38 p.m. on Friday warning that an avalanche had occurred in the Riofrío area, very close to the port of San Isidro, in the council of Aller, which is very close to León. . It is the AS-253 road, a road that runs through areas usually very affected by snowstorms. The near-border location of the avalanche implied that the relief team sent was made up of both firefighters and civil guards from Asturias as well as personnel and health facilities from 112 from Castilla y León. The body of the deceased operator was found at eleven thirty at night. The tracing of the second worker had to be suspended around three in the morning due to the terrible weather conditions. The command post for the operation is located in the Cabañaquinta Town Hall. The snow plow appeared 200 meters below.

One of the first people who went to the scene of the avalanche was the manager of the La Braña hotel, Fernando Cordero, who complains about the terrible conditions in which these tracks are found in winter. The businessman recounted by phone that on Friday afternoon they received a call from some young people who were about 50 meters ahead of the place where the avalanche subsequently occurred. They were “safe and secure”, but trapped. When they explained that there was a milling machine cleaning the road, they said that they had spotted that vehicle at a short distance, but that “a very big dust cloud” arrived and they lost sight of it. Cordero feared the worst when he received contact from other highway workers asking about the missing machine. Then he and his brother took their SUVs and, after four kilometers on a road covered by “five feet of snow,” they found the white mass and a van on its side. Under this last vehicle was the wounded man, a 46-year-old man, “about to pass out from the cold.” They immediately covered him with blankets, released him with cats and put him in a car until, an hour later, a snowplow from the Fuentes de Invierno station appeared to open the way and allow them to take him to Puebla de Lillo, in León , given the impossibility of advancing towards Asturian territory.

The hotel manager points out that the injured man told them how the two workers got out of the machine because the chimney that expels the snow had become blocked. At that moment, he thought they were signaling him to come and give them a hand, although Cordero suspects that they were actually asking him to leave because almost immediately afterwards an avalanche descended the mountain. All this information was made known to 112 so that it could avoid the heavy machines as there were supposedly two people buried. This kind of rescues are carried out with probes, a kind of “rod,” according to Cordero, “to try to locate the bodies.

The nearby winter season of Fuentes de Invierno he has dispatched a snow plow and personnel to assist in the search. Machinery of this type has also arrived from León. His intervention made it possible to open the way for two vehicles belonging to two families that were moving along that road and were blocked by the avalanche. The rescuers will continue their work to try to locate the second operator, while the storm of rain and snow continues to hit the mountain areas of northern Spain. The forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) show that both this weekend and next week heavy snowfalls are expected in the Cantabrian Mountains, with temperatures below zero. The snow level will oscillate between 300 and 800 meters of altitude and a good part of the interior of Asturias remains at risk level due to snowfall. The delegation of the Government in the Principality, before the notices of the Aemet, had activated since last December 30 the alert phase of the winter viability plan, which implies that snowplows such as the injured one act on the communication routes affected by the temporary.

The person in charge of the La Braña hotel is outraged when he mentions that they have been fighting for 20 years, unsuccessfully, for the Administration to improve these roads and exclaims that in 2009 both he and the mayor of Aller and the director of the Fuente de Invierno park met with responsible for the Infrastructure department. There they received promises that were never kept: “We continue to wait for them, the salary is charged, but the workers who died have to weigh them because the council is the one that has to clean the road.” The vindication of the inhabitants of the council goes through a bridge “of about 50 meters” so that possible avalanches and large accumulations of snow pass under the road. Cordero details that just above that road there is a steep meadow, about 200 meters long, where “many tons of snow” accumulate with layers up to a meter and a half thick. “Now is the time to do it!” He exclaims, pained that misfortunes like this have to occur for resources to be mobilized. The anti-avalanche barriers that were distributed in the area, he criticizes, “are worthless” because “there are some posts in areas where there is no snow.”

