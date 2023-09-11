Storm Daniel had struck Greece, killing at least 10 people, in addition to losses amounting to millions of dollars. Then it struck the coast of Libya, causing terror among citizens due to causing floods that resulted in the death of at least two thousand people, according to the Libyan authorities, before heading towards… The western borders of Egypt.

Dina Othman, Deputy Governor of Matrouh, spoke to Sky News Arabia about the steps taken to confront the consequences of the storm, saying:

Following the arrival of the Meteorological Authority’s warnings about Storm Daniel, we decided to raise the maximum level of preparedness in all cities of the governorate.

A main operations room was established and linked to sub-operations rooms in city centers to receive citizen reports and respond quickly in a short time.

Major General Khaled Shuaib, Governor of Matrouh, directed all relevant agencies to review preparations for the rainy season and confronting floods, in order to use them in dealing with Storm Daniel.

Matrouh Water Company has prepared since Sunday by canceling all vacations for sanitation workers and preparing sweeping vehicles and deploying them in the cities of West Matrouh.

The governor also ordered the opening and disinfection of rain sewers and the preparation of water suction equipment, vehicles, and sewage cranes throughout the governorate.

Full coordination between all competent authorities within the governorate, whether the drinking water and sanitation company, electricity, civil protection, ambulance men, as well as government hospitals.

Preventing going into the sea at all beaches in the governorate out of concern for the safety of citizens, in addition to warning not to use yachts in the area until the situation stabilizes after Storm Daniel ends.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority announced that the storm is affecting the far west of the country, but in the form of a deep depression accompanied by wind activity stirring sand and dust over the north of the country to northern Upper Egypt. It is also accompanied by rain falling on Salloum, Matrouh, and Siwa, extending to Alexandria in the evening.

Conditions in Siwa

Inside the city of Siwa, signs of Storm Daniel appeared with dusty winds amid raising the degree of preparedness in all sectors, especially the water company, according to statements by Muhammad Imran Giri, a member of the Siwa Sons Association, where the locations of flood dumps in all regions were reviewed.

Jerry adds to Sky News Arabia: “The various authorities in the city were able to secure the bridges of the agricultural drainage stations to prevent them from being damaged during the storm, which could result in damage to agricultural lands in Siwa, and so far the conditions are stable.”

Jerry continues: “Most of the people committed to staying in their homes until the storm ended, and tourist safaris in the city stopped to protect our guests, whether foreigners or Egyptians, in addition to Siwa Central Hospital being prepared to act quickly in the event of an emergency and the need to provide first aid to anyone.” ‏

Alert and emergency room

In Alexandria, the beaches witnessed a decline in visibility and a wave of volatile weather, coinciding with the announcement of the governorate’s sanitation company raising the level of maximum preparedness, and issuing a number of instructions to its workers, such as stopping vacations and rest allowances for 48 hours until Storm Daniel passes, according to An official statement issued by the company

The company noted the full cooperation between its operations room and the Alexandria Governorate, and direct communication with all neighborhoods and executive agencies in the Bride of the Mediterranean, in addition to the emergency room and hotline being on alert for rapid action upon the arrival of reports or complaints from any region.