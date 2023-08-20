A large police device was deployed last Friday night in various areas of La Azohía and Isla Plana, preventing the celebration of large bottles called by young people through social networks, as well as the discovery of a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and large loudspeakers that They were used by young people to play music in private vehicles, as confirmed this Saturday by the Councilor for Citizen Security, José Ramón Llorca.

In the operation carried out by the citizen security patrols of the Cartagena Local Police, a total of 18 complaints were filed for alcohol consumption on public roads, and a large quantity of alcoholic beverages was found that young people purchase for consumption in these macro-concentrations. , as well as the electronic devices and speakers that they illegally install in private vehicles and that they use as a disco in the area where the bottle is installed.

Similarly, the Police carried out different alcohol and drug controls, in collaboration with the DGT, controlling access to and exit from Isla Plana and La Azohía, boulevard, in spaces affected by the bottle, and in the area known as Playa del Paco.

After preventing the celebration of large bottles in Cabo de Palos and La Manga this summer, the Local Police had been detecting that it had moved to the west, where complaints about these concentrations of young people and vehicles in La Azohía and Isla Plana had increased. Specifically, in the area of ​​the Rambla de la Azohía, which entails the generation of waste and the emission of noise exceeding the legal limits.