In Italy, an operation is underway to arrest 6 people who helped Uss leave the country

In Italy, the carabinieri are conducting an operation to arrest six people involved in organizing the escape from house arrest and the flight from the country of Russian citizen Artem Uss, the son of ex-governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss, reports RIA News.

“During these hours, the Carabinieri… in cooperation with Eurojust and the US authorities, are executing detention orders against one Italian of Bosnian origin and five foreigners tracked abroad,” said a document transmitted by the Carabinieri headquarters in Milan.

Earlier it became known that the US State Department announced a reward for data on the whereabouts of Artem Uss. This spring, the businessman said that he was in Russia.