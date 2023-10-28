Dubai Police organized an open meeting with citizens, residents and partners in the jurisdiction of Al Raffa Police Station, as part of the “Your Voice is Heard” open meeting initiative, which aims to enhance communication and activate direct communication channels with community members, ensuring the public’s participation in expressing observations and suggestions.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, confirmed that the “Your Voice is Heard” initiative aims to hear the opinions and suggestions of citizens and residents in the emirate, and to communicate directly with them to determine the quality of the services provided to them, pointing out that Dubai Police takes all opinions and suggestions submitted to it. It takes into account and follows up on members of Dubai society, and that Dubai Police offices are always open and ready to communicate with everyone at all times.

Residents of the Al Raffa area praised the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command in establishing security and safety in the emirate, in addition to providing distinguished services that meet the needs of the public. Deputy Director of Al Raffa Police Station, Brigadier Juma Khalfan Al Muhairi, confirmed that Dubai Police’s efforts go beyond police and security services to coordinating communication with all government departments, to provide services that reflect the quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai.