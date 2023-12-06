The Sharjah Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Bank of Sharjah, organized an open day to conduct job interviews to nominate job seekers to fill job vacancies that fall within the benefits provided by the government program “Nafis” in the private sector.

The event, which was held at the Rahmaniyah Suburb Council, witnessed a large attendance of job seekers registered in the department’s electronic system. Holders of a bachelor’s degree in the specializations of (finance, accounting, law, information technology, and business administration), to obtain career opportunities according to the positions offered for full-time work in the various departments of the Bank of Sharjah.

The open day provided a great opportunity for candidates to stand up close and communicate directly with representatives of the bank, discuss details related to filling the required vacancies, and compare the offers submitted in accordance with their qualifications, abilities and personal ambitions.

Employment and Emiratisation Officer, Laila Al-Houti, explained that the Bank of Sharjah provides a wide range of opportunities for national cadres of graduates seeking work, and adopts all means to support them in reaching the highest levels of performance and self-development, and is keen to attract national cadres as an essential part of its strategic plan for Emiratisation. To achieve the government goals of the UAE and advance the development process.

For its part, Sharjah Resources continues its endeavor to enhance opportunities for qualifying, training and employing national cadres in the private sector, and is intensifying its efforts to expand and enhance its cooperation with supporting partners from private sector institutions and companies in a way that serves the public good and supports the wheel of sustainable development in the country.