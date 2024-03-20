The first Dragon's Dogma was a cult hit in 2012. The Japanese Capcom wanted to make a grand role-playing game like the games that were popular in the West at the time. The studio mainly had experience with action games like Devil May Cry and Resident Evilwhich created a mix of genres in the new game: you could explore the world like in Western games, while also fighting hard like in many traditional, more spectacular titles.

Review Game Dragon's Dogma 2 By: Capcom For: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

Dragon's Dogma was a hit in Japan, but failed to reach a very large audience internationally. In the following years, an improved version was released that eventually gained a kind of cult status, a hidden gem that fans believe is better than the better-known blockbusters such as Skyrim and The Witcher 3.

Twelve years later there is a sequel, even if you would Dragon's Dogma 2 better one updated version can name. The ideas at the core of the game have remained the same: you are once again the 'Arisen', a chosen hero who sets out to slay a dangerous dragon.

But that story is less important than the world you end up in. This is a game that constantly tries to distract you. Suppose you meet a farmer's son who asks if you want to chase away wolves. On the way to the wolf's nest you encounter a dangerous griffin, which flees after a fight and leads you to its nest – where you will find a treasure chest containing a magical sword.

You can also find that distraction in similar games, but Dragon's Dogma 2 tries to avoid the bureaucracy from those games. You don't get a map full of icons telling you what you still need to see, the game expects you to go into the world to discover it for yourself. Side missions are sometimes also a race against time: if you don't rescue a princess quickly enough, she will be killed and you will no longer be able to achieve the goal. A new mission is immediately priority number one. You stay in the moment.

As if you are traveling with a friend

The underlying reading for those missions is minimal. Usually a client only tells you that he or she is in danger if you do not help quickly. As a result, the world can sometimes feel a bit flat – in practice you spend a lot of time walking around and fighting. But the ways you can fight make up for a lot. Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action game that demands the utmost from your reflexes. Also nice is the ability to grab and climb large enemies, so you can hit a sensitive spot.

Just like in the first part, in addition to your own hero, you create a so-called Pawn, an extra character that goes on a journey with you. You can also expand your team with Pawns created by other players. A fun social element: add a friend's Pawn and it almost feels like you're traveling together, without having to meet up to play online games at the same time.

Bottom line is Dragon's Dogma 2 simply a better and more extensive version of the first game. That's not a bad thing: twelve years later this is still a breath of fresh air in a predictable genre.