Customers of the bistro In la Stride in the 12th arrondissement of Paris have launched an online kitty to save the establishment closed since Tuesday because of the health situation in the capital. For regulars, there is no question of seeing it flow.

“This is where we meet to discuss, to exchange and I can tell you that for single people it is extremely beneficial” explains Driss, one of the client-donors.

More than 8,300 euros have already been collected. But if Clément, the boss is very touched by this outpouring of generosity, he also says he is very angry: “It is not normal to ask for a pot for a box to hold.”

This money will allow the establishment to take a month without activity.