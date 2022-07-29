France (AFP)

The Mayor of Orleans, Emmanuel Boschenk-Bureen, announced the death of a Japanese female triathlete who was preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, after a fall in training.

The Public Prosecution Office did not want to confirm the identity of the athlete, but the International Triathlon Federation based in Lausanne announced that the deceased athlete was Tsudoe Miyazaki, who was training in France after participating in a World Cup competition in Spain.

According to the prosecution, the 25-year-old victim was riding a bicycle with two other riders from the Japanese team, when she “suddenly fell and turned in the opposite direction” the moment another vehicle passed.

He added that the young woman died despite the intervention of the rescuers, and the prosecution opened an investigation, entrusted to the National Gendarmerie, with the crime of manslaughter to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The Public Prosecutor said in a statement that “the first investigations conducted for the driver of the car in question, a German man residing in France, were negative,” noting that an autopsy was requested.

The mayor of Saint-Cree-en-Vale expressed his regret over a “tragic traffic accident”.

“It’s a triathlete from the Japanese team that is training in Soloni,” said the elected representative of the small town on the outskirts of Orleans. She could have participated in the Paris Olympics.

The technical director of the Japanese team, Hideo Fukui, has been staying in Soloni in Loiret since 2019 to prepare for the Paris Olympics. His mission is to analyze training techniques in France and prepare for the reception of Japanese triathletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.