Abu Dhabi Al Ittihad – An Australian grandmother kept a dress for more than 54 years and is still wearing it today, according to what was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald website.

Grandmother Yvonne Dye, now 73, sent a letter in 2019 to the famous Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti, who designed the dress.

A recent photo of Yvonne and her husband

The letter talks about how Grandma Diet loved wearing the blue and purple dress she had bought in 1967, and how she met her husband while wearing it.

Date attached to the letter an old photo of her wearing the dress. She writes that she first noticed the stylish “ZamPatti” poster on the back recently.

Yvonne wears the dress alongside her mother and sister

Was the dress one of Carla’s first designs?

The message was not late. Zampatti called herself Bidet to confirm this. The fashion designer said she was very pleased with the message. She added that she is “very pleased to see one of her early designs is still there,” explaining as she addresses Diet, “As you know, it is clients like you who make my job worthwhile.”

“I almost burst into tears. It was great that she picked up the phone to answer,” the designer said.

Since the death of fashion designer Zambati, at the age of 78, in Sydney on Saturday, celebrities, including Australian-American actress and singer Nicole Kidman, have rushed to praise her.

Date added, in press interviews, that she was wearing the dress on January 24, 1968, at the age of 19, when she met Bruce Day, who would later become her husband.