An elderly woman woke up inside a coffin after five hours of wake and now she remains in a hospital in Ecuador, where she had been declared dead, a son reported on Sunday.

A video released on the Twitter network shows Bella Montoya, 76, inside her own coffin already open and breathing hard after the prolonged confinementwhile two men assist her.

With his “left hand he hit the box and the hand beat,” said the son, Gilbert Balberán, who on Friday had to manage the donation of the coffin due to lack of money.

“They even gave us a death certificate,” Balberán said in a video broadcast in local media. The press echoed the unusual news with headlines celebrating the “resurrection” of the old woman.

“My mommy is on oxygen. Her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted; They tell me that this is good, because it means that he is reacting little by little,” added the man in statements published by the newspaper El Universo.

On Friday Montoya was declared deceased in a state sanatorium in the coastal town of Babahoyo (southwest).

A source from the Ministry of Health consulted by AFP said that “in the next few hours” a statement will be issued in this regard.

The old woman would have been declared died from cardiorespiratory arrest derived from an unspecified cerebrovascular disease, but what he suffered was a trance, according to local media.

“Little by little I am assimilating what has happened. Now I only ask that my mother’s health improves. I want her alive and by my side,” said Balberán, who had seen the woman on Sunday in the intensive care area.