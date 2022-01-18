Agents of the National Police in Salamanca. Manuel Angel Laya (Europa Press)

The Civil Guard has found this Monday afternoon the body of an old woman with whom her 77-year-old twin lived for several days in the house they shared in Arcediano, a Salamanca town of about 100 inhabitants. The alert was issued by a brother who was in contact with them. This relative decided to go to the building and, since the sisters would not let anyone in, he called 112 and they, in turn, called the civil guards. The agents went to her home and found a critical scene: the woman’s body, in the process of decomposition, in a house in unsanitary conditions. The sister who is still alive, who suffers from psychological problems, did not notify of the death and lived with the body for a period of time whose duration was not clear this Tuesday: the Civil Guard speaks of about 20 days and the mayor, citing the coroner, of about a week.

Sources from the Civil Guard explain that, according to the first investigations they have carried out, the twin who has been found dead was the one who was in charge of managing the home and caring for her sister, with difficulties due to her mental health. The house, according to the Civil Guard, was “full of rubbish, without running water, electricity or heating.” The reason for death, in the absence of autopsy confirmation, points to natural causes. The toilets displaced to this Arcediano house took care of the old woman who is still alive. The mayor of the town, Víctor González, rejects the first information that assures that the woman had been dead for about 20 days and that alleged lack of electricity or running water. “They were not homeless,” says the alderman, who adds that he has spoken with the coroner who has analyzed the body and that he pointed out that he would have been deceased for approximately a week, a probable victim of a stroke or some natural cause of death.

“They had been teachers in Madrid, they had a certain economic capacity and they did their shopping,” says González, who admits that since their arrival at Arcediano, after retiring in the capital and settling in their parents’ old house, the twins “had become a little strange, over the years they became somewhat elusive”. According to him, his brothers came with some frequency to be interested in them and they answered through the window, because they did not allow anyone to cross the threshold. When these relatives verified that only one of them answered, they chose to notify the authorities to check, as it finally happened, if something had happened.

A neighbor of that small town in Salamanca, with just 40 residents in winter, does not believe that one cared for the other because both were in similar circumstances, with a sullen attitude towards the other inhabitants: “No one from the town spoke to them.” This man comments that these two single women used to travel to other towns or to Salamanca to do some shopping due to the lack of stores on those streets.

A woman from the municipality agrees that they hardly let themselves be seen and that it was rare to maintain contact with them: “We have never started a conversation.” This neighbor agrees that both old women had worked as teachers and that their “deterioration” became evident over the years, their neighbors being aware of these “painful conditions.” With some frequency, he adds, they rode on the La Serrana bus that connects this nucleus with the city of Salamanca or with other nearby towns, and there they appreciated that deterioration: “They were poorly dressed and very little clean.” “I hadn’t seen them for several days and this Monday I talked about it with the bus driver,” laments this woman from Salamanca, who found out the next day about what happened to those sisters.