The Russian Aviation Authority said that the commander of Wagner was on board a private plane that crashed northwest of Moscow, on Wednesday, without survivors, two months after he led a failed rebellion against army leaders.

The Kremlin has described Western insinuations that he was killed on its orders as “an outright lie”.

In the clip, taken from an interview originally published on April 29 by Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said Russia is on the brink of disaster as the military gradually drives out truth-tellers who refuse to bow to the top management.

He said in the clip, which was posted on Wagner’s Gray Zone channel on Telegram, “Today we have reached a boiling point .. Why am I speaking so frankly? Because I have no right, in front of these people who will live in this country. They have been lied to now. It is better that I kill me.”

He added, “But I will not lie. I must say frankly that Russia is on the brink of disaster and if these gears are not adjusted today, the plane will crash in the air.”

Hundreds of comments were posted on Gray Zone within a few hours.

Some publications have speculated that Prigogine is alive. One person commented: “Soon he’ll be jumping out of the fall box and making devils poop on themselves.”

Some posts pointed the finger at the Kremlin, some blamed France and others Ukraine.

One of the publications stated that Ukraine had killed Prigozhin on the orders of the American special services and the “Anglo-Saxons”.

“It is inappropriate for us to lose such a hero,” he added.