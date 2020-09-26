A Chinese teapot from the Qianlong period, found by a Briton in the attic, was sold for $ 495,000 at Hansons Auctioneer. UPI…

The former owner said that he got the kettle from his grandfather, who brought it in during World War II. At first the man wanted to sell the dishes to an antique shop, but then he decided to consult an expert.

The starting price of the kettle was about $ 50,000.

