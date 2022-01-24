Metroid Prime on GameCube not only includes the phenomenal 3D adventure, but also allows you to enjoy the original metroid from NES. However, this was not always the case, as it was originally intended to include Super Metroid from SNES. Although for years this was just a rumor, a recent interview with a former Retro Studios developer confirms these suspicions.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel known as Kiwi Talkz, former Retro Studios developer David Kirsch had the opportunity to talk about his work at the Texas studio. In his talk, Kirsch revealed that for Metroid Primeplayed for the first time Super Metroid, and he liked it so much that he included it in the GameCube title. However, when presenting his proposal, the idea was removed, since a thirdparty emulator was being used, thus confirming another rumor.

However, Kirsch has pointed out that your proposal with Super Metroid was what at the end of the day made possible the inclusion of the original NES title. Alongside this, the developer talked about working up to 100 hours per week to make Metroid Prime a reality. The pressure of the work was so high, that he eventually left Retro Studios, due to a high degree of exhaustion during the creation of Metroid Prime 3.

Without a doubt, a hero without a cape. Surely many people came to play the first metroid thanks to its inclusion in Prime. However, it’s also a shame that the crunch culture that existed at Retro Studios was the cause of David Kirsch, and surely more developers, leaving the studio.

Via: KiwiTalkz