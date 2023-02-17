Video APLaPresse/Atlas Agency-Submerged in a lush forest in Denmark, there is a secret that has remained hidden for decades. Its name is Regan Vest, a nuclear bunker that was once top secret in history and has now been turned into a museum. It was built in the early 1960s, at the height of Cold War tensions. His mission was “to protect the government against an atomic explosion,” according to the art commissioner. In these bunks, 60 meters underground, the royal family and the Government of Denmark would settle if a nuclear war ever broke out. Something that never happened, but now the bunker is reborn as a museum. The visits, in groups of ten, will cover more than two kilometers of facilities in 90 minutes. Tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold. The waiting list is months. Everyone wants to see what was once Denmark’s biggest secret.-Editorial-









