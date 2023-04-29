Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Feels threatened and threatens back: Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea’s dictator, alludes to Joe Biden’s age. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



After an agreement with South Korea, US President Joe Biden threatened regimes like that in North Korea. The answer from Pyongyang was not long in coming.

Pyongyang – Poisonous references to his age Joe Biden actually used to from a completely different corner. From donald trump. His predecessor as US President, who was only three and a half years his junior. Who hardly misses a chance to put 80 years of life experience in a bad light.

Now Kim Yo-jong took the same line. The 35-year-old is the younger sister of North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un and serves as deputy department head of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. In this capacity, she railed according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in the direction of the White House: “Is it a question of stupidity of the elderly?”

This provocation was, Kim himself explains, in response to Biden’s warning following the recent US deal with South Korea, a nuclear attack on the USA or their allies was “unacceptable and would mean the end of the regime that carried out the action”. A clear message to the government in Pyongyang – at least that’s how the Kims understand it.

Kim’s sister pokes fun at Biden: ‘Only two years to go’

That’s why the youngest daughter of dictator Kim Jong-il, who died in 2011, went on to tease: “Of course you can call it the nonsense of the old man without a future, who will not be responsible for the security and future of the United States at all and finds it annoying, only still have two years of his term ahead of him.” Also until after North Korea Word has gotten around that Biden’s prospects for re-election are not the best – especially if he has to face Trump again in 2024.

The so-called Washington Declaration, passed by US President and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the US capital mid-week, includes even closer cooperation and a greater say for Seoul in the event of US nuclear weapons use on the Korean Peninsula. In general, the exchange of information should be intensified.

Video: South Korean President Yoon stuns the White House with a song

North Korea threatens US: Washington statement exposes world to ‘even greater danger’

Kim calls the agreement a “product of vicious, hostile policies toward the DPRK, reflecting the most antagonistic and aggressive will to act.” She also accuses the US of “putting the peace and security of Northeast Asia and the rest of the world at even greater risk.”

Biden’s already mentioned threat to the Kim regime cannot be tolerated and requires “an enormous after-effect”. The dictator’s sister continues to complain that this approach confirms “the clear antagonistic plot of those in power and military warmongers in Washington and Seoul against our state”.

Good mood in Washington: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) visited US President Joe Biden. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



North Korea Responds to Washington Statement: “Increase Nuclear War Deterrence”

Pyongyang is clear “what we should do in the future and what we should prepare thoroughly for.” The current situation is very serious.” Yoon also gets his fat off, because Kim brands him as “foolish” because he endangers safety “with his incompetence”.

At the same time, she made it clear that the USA and South Korea will probably achieve exactly the opposite of what they hope for with their agreement: “We are once again certain that we will increase nuclear war deterrence.” The sabers are rattling louder again. And the blades are obviously sharpened on both sides. (mg)