02/19/2025



Updated at 8:39 p.m.





One of the most shameful situations that can occur in life is to reach the supermarket box, go to pay the purchase and realize that We don’t have enough money or that the card is rejected. Although anyone can happen, the moment of discomfort is inevitable.

In those cases, there are only a few options left: abandon the purchase and go frustrated, try to return later with the money or, in the best case, that someone intervenes and helps cover the missing amount. It is not something that happens every day, but when it happens, it is an anecdote remarkable enough to share it.

On this subject, the user @Susanitacom has recently spoken in the Threads social network, where she has shared a story that witnessed in a Mercadona and has moved many users.

As he recounts, an older man was trying to pay a few basic foods, but he lacked just over one euro. Instead of letting him go empty, the supermarket cashier itself, a young girl, asked a partner to cover her for a few minutes to go for her purse and pay the difference of her own pocket.









Publication reactions

In the same conversation, another user has shared a similar episode also occurred in a Mercadona, where a mother with a baby could not complete the payment of her purchase because the dataphone rejected her card and had no cash. In that case, a customer who was in the row decided to pay his purchase without hesitation, allowing him Leave without worries.