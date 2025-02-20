An old man dies when he fell into the pit of an elevator he also threw his wife, who survived, in Vallecas

Firefighters have confirmed the death of a 77 -year -old man after falling from a third floor in Puente de Vallecas with his wife, whom he was trying to throw in the void. She, 71, has survived. However, she has been transferred to a hospital by being polytraumatized and in serious condition.

The deceased tried to revive him without success for half an hour when they rescued his body, which remained caught in the pit of an elevator next to the woman. The elevator was “presumably” in works, has detailed one of the Samur-Civil Protection displaced to the place.

They have noticed Emergency Madridwhich has disseminated it through a publication in the social network X. Sources from the City Council Security Area confirm the incident, which occurred on Sierra de Contraviesa street, number 25. These two people rushed from a height of three floors.

As Efe has published, referring to police sources, the man tried to push him through the elevator hole but, in the struggle, both have fallen. This hypothesis is what indicates the first investigations cited by the Scientific Police based on the position of the bodies

It is a couple who, according to neighbors, usually argued. Samur-Civil Protection assistance workers have led the survivor to a hospital to treat several trauma: one abdominal, another pelvic, arm and leg. In the first attendance, the Emergency Department Summa 112 has collaborated.

The rescue occurred at two in the afternoon on Wednesday, and a municipal police escort participated in it to accompany the health convoy to the Medical Hospital. The agents carried out proceedings to instruct the crowded that accounts for what happened. Meanwhile, National Police investigate what happened.