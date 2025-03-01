Valencia consortium firefighters have intervened this Saturday in A gas explosion in a home of the Valencian municipality of Teresa de Cofrentes, where an old man who was inside the property has died.

The explosion, from which they have received the notice at 14.19 hours, has caused the complete collapse of the house, Located in a rural area of ​​the population, according to sources from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia.

The troops have made an inspection, since they had been alerted that there could be someone inside, and finally They have located a deadly victim.

To the place they have moved sergeants from Requena, Volunteer Firefighters of Cofrentes and Ayora and the emergency and catastrophe rescue unit (UREC), although finally its performance has not been necessary. The judicial police have taken over the event.