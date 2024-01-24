Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Frank Farian had his biggest hits in the eighties. But even during the pandemic, one of his songs suddenly enjoyed enormous popularity.

Miami – In the eighties of the last century, Franz Reuther, alias Frank Farian, celebrated huge success as a music producer. The creator of bands like Milli Vanilli and Boney M. died at the age of 82. However, his music endured over the decades and even and especially during the pandemic, Farian earned a fortune with one of his songs. We're talking about a title by Boney M..

Financially, Farian was in an excellent position at the end of his life, even though he hadn't written any hits for a long time. The Picture He revealed in the summer of 2021: “I still earn around 200,000 euros a year from 'Rasputin'.” Especially during the Corona period, according to Farian, “everyone wanted to hear Boney M. and streamed the music like crazy.” He said : “Coal isn’t that important to me. A steak and fried potatoes is enough for me.” The Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor also died in 2023 at the age of 56.

Frank Farian died: His assets are to be transferred to a foundation

His assets are to be transferred to a foundation, which is a matter close to his heart. He told the German Press Agency at the time: “I have fought against injustice all my life. This is one of the reasons why I would like to set up a Frank Farian Foundation to promote music and to combat racism and hunger.”

Farian even sang the first track “Baby Do You Wanna Bump” (1975) with Boney M. himself. Because he couldn't perform the polyphonic song solo on stage, he looked for a band to present the song. Two members sang live, two more moved their lips. With success: hits like “Rivers of Babylon” and “Ma Baker” are pop history.

Frank Farian: Boney M. lead singer pays tribute to him after his death

Former Boney M. lead singer Liz Mitchell said in a statement after Farian's death, according to the British news agency PA: “I am so grateful to the God of music that we were allowed to meet to create Boney M.'s music and to share with the world.” The star under which they united had risen higher than they had dared to dream. She added: “Rest in peace, Frank.”

Farian's breakthrough even surprised him at the time. “The success was a huge surprise. I always thought I wouldn't be able to do it. “It didn’t look like it at the beginning,” he once told the German Press Agency. Farian died in his adopted home of Miami. Farian himself once said about his move: “Looking at the sun from the studio: that’s what I always wanted.”

Milli Vanilli: Scandal about “fake singers” in the 80s

Milli Vanilli was supposed to be a similar project to Boney M., but after initial success it developed into one of the biggest scandals in the music business. The disco-pop hit “Girl You Know It's True” by childhood friends Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan sold more than 30 million copies worldwide at the end of the 1980s.

The first Milli Vanilli album was certified six times platinum in the USA in 1989, and the Munich duo won a Grammy for best new artist. But the rude awakening followed: Only later did it become known that the two had not actually sung themselves, but had moved their lips to the voices of professional singers. A film with Matthias Schweighöfer as Farian will soon bring the scandal to the big screen.

The deceased Farian initially survived because of a pig heart valve. (cgsc)