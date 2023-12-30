La Spezia – It's a small photograph creased by time.

Worn, marked by small grooves. Just as happens when an image is kept for years inside a wallet or handbag, protected by the zipper of a pocket, guarded like a sort of guardian angel. Cristina found it on the groundby chance, near the checkout of a supermarket in the center of La Spezia. He saw her on the floor. She picked it up. He immediately told the staff, to let them know that she had been recovered, in case anyone came looking for her. It was an affectionate gesture. Because a simple, “banal” photograph of the past can be “a great little treasure”, for those who have kept it with them for years. If anyone is looking for it, the photograph is in good hands, ready to be returned.

It depicts a woman. Hair styled in the fashion of the time, decisive look. She is wearing a dress with large buttons, the sleeves are gathered, the collar is wide. No neckline. She is certainly a young female figure. And it's clear that she was important to someone. Maybe a love. Maybe a sister. Or even a mother, never forgotten.

In the age of mobile phones, images are archived impalpably, they can no longer even be touched. They end up in some big folder. Tablets, crushed, thousands of them. Until they end up forgotten. Not the paper ones. The paper ones are consumed, caressed, carried with you. It may happen that you find yourself looking at them, even “talking” to someone who is no longer there. Not physically, not materially. But the physical absence of a loved one does not lead to his definitive disappearance. In reverse. Strengthen the bond.

Those who have been there become part of the experience, they become a small piece of the lives of loved ones. It stays forever. That's why Cristina saved her.

Here because hopefully those who lost it can see itcan come forward to get it back, to reconstruct a story that is undoubtedly many, many years old.

«It's not a joke – he explains – it has nothing to do with the “chain” linked to the old image from the film “Back to the Future”, which has been circulating on social media for years, passed off as a photograph found by chance. It really was on the floor of the Esselunga, in La Spezia. It is quite possible that she slipped out of a wallet, at the moment when someone took out the cash or the debit card to pay. I would be happy to be able to give it back to those who lost it.”

It is not even theoretically excluded that the woman in the photograph could still be alive, although advanced in age. She is an image of the era, of course, but the new horizons of existence have broadened.

And it happens that there are more and more people, especially women, who live over one hundred years. He lives right in La Spezia Ines Sommovigo Majoli, who is over 112 years of age. Thin as a nightingale, strong as steel, she has gone through wars, deprivations and rebirth, like all the women of her time. With the particularity of having married a “muscle man” from La Spezia, a mussel farmer, a man of the sea, who brought her other colleagues to lunch upon returning from her nurseries. And she – small and tenacious – fed hundreds of workers with her delicious dishes. In La Spezia, mussels are called muscles. It is a tradition that goes back over a century. Hers is a historic family. His son Angelo is the doyen of the category. He bears the same name as his grandfather, the founder of the Palio del Golfo. The La Spezia rowing challenge which takes place every first Sunday in August, was born from the competition that the “muscolai” had when returning from the nurseries, in the evening, against whoever arrived first.