Near the Pushkin Museum in the center of Moscow on Saturday morning, December 10, the old Lopukhins’ estate of the late 17th century, located in Maliy Znamensky Lane, caught fire. This is reported “Moscow 24”.

“The ceilings between the floors broke out. The fire area is about 10 square meters. Emergency services are on the scene,” the statement said.

It became known that when extinguishing a fire due to the collapse of the ceiling, one firefighter was injured. He was promptly handed over to the doctors.

According to RIA Newsthe fire in the estate in the center of Moscow is localized.

