Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 06/10/2023 – 20:23

“An old car is an investment and can appreciate in value by 20% to 30% per year”, he says. Alex Fabianostore owner GG World Classic Cars, specialized in the topic. This is no coincidence, the latest survey of the sector shows that this market generates R$ 32 billion per year in Brazil and there are around 1.2 million collectors, who own an average of 2.7 classic vehicles (FIVA/FBVA/ 2019).

Upon entering the GG establishment, as it is popularly called, the news report THIS IS MONEY came across Porsches and Mercedes, but what caught his attention were two Ford models: a Ranchero GT (1971) and a Thunderbird (1964) – the latter accompanies the interviewee in the featured photo.

Currently a celebrity on the subject on the internet, with 1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube, GG told her story with a sparkle in her eyes and a smile in her voice, especially when she detailed each model, whether it was a license plate she had or engine, or even the bumps you passed along your road.

Passion for cars

It all started with his father, who worked at Chrysler do Brasil, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), in 1971. As a child, he already accelerated a “jeep” and a small motorcycle, he says. Furthermore, his father obtained releases from the company and arrived home with cars like Polara and Charger R/T. The first time he went to drive he already knew everything.

“I got the car, started it, started gearing up, accelerating. My father said: this is not possible. I learned just by looking, so you could see how much I liked it.”

Alex entered the car business as a consortium salesman, at the time the practice was just beginning, he says. And as he loved the theme, he sold a lot and made money. Then, as a salesman. With that, he bought his first car, a 1974 Beetle in Ocre Marajó.

He grew up and had a “snap”, as he says, at the age of 22, to open his own store. He stayed for a year, but explains that he didn’t know how to maintain it.

“It was my first fall, my business collapsed. I couldn’t sustain it. But there, at that moment when I went into the hole, I was thinking the following: I’m not going to consider this as a defeat but rather as an experience, a victory. All our mistakes serve as an investment in our professional life.”

And he returned with the car polishing service, then planes and helicopters at Campo de Marte, an airport located in the north of the city of São Paulo.

But he wanted more and his passion for cars spoke louder, but now as a driver. Throughout career at the motorsport, which started in 2012, GG went through the Audi DTCC Brasil category and then Endurance, GT and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. In 2015 he moved to Formula Truck trucks, competing for five seasons (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022).

Old cars

In 2016 he decided to take a break from competitions and embarked on a new venture, vintage cars. When he was thinking about stopping racing, he saw a 1972 Opala SS on the internet and purchased it in exchange for a 0 km Amarok and an additional amount of R$80,000, along with another 1980 Opala SS.

He already had a lot of followers on Facebook and used the platform to sell the models. This went viral and reached more than 4 million views, he highlights. There, he saw that the business could pay off. He created his portfolio, took the models, improved them and put them on the internet.

“I started to become known as the GG of old cars, no longer just as a GG driver. For the quality of my cars, for already liking them, for doing things on a whim, for looking for high-quality merchandise.”

To this end, Alex created the “GG quality” seal, which is present on his cars. The company began to grow and took shape.

“Today it is one of the largest and most respected companies in the industry. Generally, we buy ready-made cars, with low mileage, original from the factory and with extreme quality.”

The list includes vehicles such as: Variante (0km), Polara (0km and with plastic on the seat), Monza (0km), XR3 (0km), Gol GTI (20 thousand km) and Del Rey (0km).

“We get this merchandise because they were saved. Many were from collections and others were assets. I also provide advice to collectors.”

There are around 150 cars sold annually, with prices ranging from around R$100,000 to R$500,000. The national sports cars, Maverick, SS, Charger R/T, Gol GTI, are the top of the range, from R$350 to R$500 thousand, depending on the condition of the cars. One of the most valued is the German Split Window Beetle (1949 to 1953), which can fetch up to R$1 million.

“The car arrives here and undergoes a complete review, a detail, any type of detail is corrected and then it goes to the studio where it is photographed and filmed.”

Expansion of old cars in Brazil

According to GG, companies like his were promoting and professionalizing this service, which favored the expansion of culture.

“People began to understand that an old car is not just nostalgia, it is not just the realization of a dream, but also an investment. With the arrival of electric cars, old cars will become rarer every day.”

As a tip, the businessman gives three words of success for entrepreneurs, which are: dream, make it possible and achieve. “That’s the motto of any entrepreneur.”