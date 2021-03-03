Since the account of Twitter @arg_beauty started posting old celebrity interviews, many figures in the middle replicated those notes in their own profiles with funny comments about. It was not the case of Nazarena Velez (46), who this Wednesday retweeted an exclusive from Soon, made in 2006, with a photo that today takes on another value.

In detail, the aforementioned account shared a capture of said production, in which the actress wears a white dress and says: “If I show the tail it is to feed my children“At that time, the former star had just separated from Daniel Agostini (47) and she was one of the most sought-after stars of the moment.

“7 months after their separation Nazarena Vélez She returned to the media and became a sex symbol. Daniel Agostini could not bear it and that ended with the couple. Tinelli and Sofovich summoned her. And the scandals also began. She says she only plays a character that allows her to keep Barbara and Gonzalo“, it reads in the chronicle.

Pronto’s note to Nazarena Vélez in 2006 that this Tuesday viralized the Twitter account @arg_beauty.

When reading that message and seeing that photo of his past, Naza shared the tweet and next to him he commented: “How skinny and ruined face. What was funny to everyone cost me my health #pastillada “.

Nazarena Vélez’s message when remembering that time in her life. Twitter capture

Immediately, several of his followers began to give him their support and opinions in this regard. In detail, they remarked that at that time many noticed his extreme thinness and they were not amused.

“Luckily today you are fine and very happy“Said a fanatic.”You look so good now. That skinny girl was not ‘normal’, “added another. Meanwhile, a third rightly added:”You look a thousand times better today “.

The truth is that since the quarantine began, the also producer he turned to their nets and created a kind of channel of communication for others sincere with his followers of Instagram Y Youtube. There he shows himself naturally and has no qualms when it comes to talking about his physique, the prejudices that exist in the environment and how much he suffered due to the demands of the environment.

Nazarena Vélez today. Photo: Instagram

Before that, she had already revealed the health problems that he had in the past to consume weight loss drugs. In fact, last year, in one of those “living” Nazarena said: “My old men saved my life. One day I went on pills, I woke up with the heart that made me ‘boom, boom, boom’ and I thought I had had a heart attack “.

In that video, the actress also said that she was aware of her weight and began to drink diuretics and laxatives. “They ruined me forever because I could never go to the bathroom as a normal person again,” he added about it.

And he added: “The same but ten times are amphetamines. I felt like I had to get skinnier. A friend said to me ‘Oh, I have some pills that are great but they will leave your mouth a little dry’. They don’t know what those pills are… “.

Nazarena Vélez in 2006. Photo: Instagram

In addition, Barby’s mother, Gonzalo and Thiago assured that she was always “aware that they were terrible”, but she liked the “magical” result they gave her. “You feel like the asshole and you don’t eat. In my case, I was shaking and everyone was telling me about it, “he concluded.

HA