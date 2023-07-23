Verdigris Police Department Uniforms They were patrolling an area of ​​Tulsa when they saw flashes of gunpowder coming from a house.

The sound also alerted them, so they tried to make contact and interacted with a person who was inside, when they stopped getting a response they decided to enter. There they met a woman, who was at a barricade and in possession of a firearm.

As Brandy McCaslin, 39the woman was identified who, by the time the authorities arrived, was already dead.

See here: (Arms in the US between law and tragedy)

Upon entering the house, they found an unfortunate scene. The lifeless bodies and bullet wounds of three children, one 11, another six years old and a ten-month-old baby. They were McCaslin’s three children.

The woman also took her own life with a weapon, according to the official report.

Also read: (Girl receives a million-dollar sum of money for burning herself with a McDonald’s nugget)

The neighbors commented that McCaslin was an acquaintance of the place, since she grew up in that same house, so it is still an overwhelming outcome. The community is mourning the death of the children, according to local media.

“When you’re talking about four deceased individuals, including three children, it’s extremely difficult for everyone involved. This is going to be a long process,” Hunter McKee, director of Public Information for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, told local media.

At the moment the reasons that led the woman to commit this crime are unknown, but the investigations are ongoing.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

​DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO