In the Nenets Autonomous District, experts are investigating the circumstances of the appearance of an oil slick on the water near the largest oil field in the region.

Governor Yury Bezdudny informed about the incident that occurred on the afternoon of October 17 on his page in the social network VKontakte.

According to him, an oil slick appeared on the water surface of the Kolva River near the Kharyaga field. The subsoil user company exhibited 150 meters of boom.

The Department of Natural Resources, together with Rosprirodnadzor and the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, was instructed to investigate the causes of the incident.

Earlier, in the Tver region on the Volga, an oil slick with an area of ​​about 5,000 square meters was found.