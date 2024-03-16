The Syzran oil refinery caught fire in the Samara region

In the Samara region, the Syzran Oil Refinery (SNPZ) caught fire on the morning of March 16. The company's personnel were evacuated, the press service of the Russian city administration reported this. Telegram.

“There are no casualties. Operational services are working on the spot,” city authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains to be determined.

Earlier it was reported that a shell from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a house in the Kursk region, which started a fire. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, promised to provide assistance from the authorities in restoring the building.

On the night of March 15-16, the danger of a UAV attack and missile danger was announced in the Kursk region. In the skies above the region, air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian drones.