In Tuapse on the morning of January 25, a fire was extinguished at a vacuum unit at a refinery

A major fire occurred at the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory. According to the Kuban operational headquarters, 99 people and 31 pieces of equipment took part in the fight against the fire, including 60 people and 17 pieces of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. As a result of their actions, at 04:53 (coinciding with Moscow), the fire was extinguished.

A fire at a Russian refinery on the Black Sea coast began on the night of Thursday, January 25. At this time, local residents reported the sounds of sirens in the area of ​​the enterprise.

According to the head of the Tuapse district, Sergei Boyko, who arrived at the scene of the incident, the vacuum unit was on fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The cause of the fire was not officially stated.

However Telegram-Mash channel reported that the refinery was attacked by three Ukrainian “Beaver” unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). All of them were shot down by the air defense system – two fell into the sea, the debris of the third crashed onto a vacuum column installation. It is specified that the first drone was noticed in the sky at 23:17. Within the next hour, two others arrived.

During the fire at the refinery, Sochi airport was closed

Sochi International Airport, located one hundred kilometers from Tuapse, was switched to limited operation on the night of January 25. The airport support service clarified that at this time planes temporarily did not take off from the airport and did not land on its territory.

Frame: Telegram channel Kub Mash

The Federal Air Transport Agency called such measures necessary for safety reasons.

Approximately three hours after the restrictions were introduced, it became known that the airport had resumed normal operation.

Russian oil depots are attacked by Ukrainian drones

A UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked an oil terminal in the village of Zhecha, Bryansk region. According to Baza, the drone's remains were found on the morning of January 22. The drone crashed into one of the tanks, leaving a dent in it, but there was no fire. There were no casualties.

It was clarified that the attacked oil terminal had been mothballed for more than six months. It includes a bottling rack, as well as four oil storage tanks.

On January 19, a fire occurred at an oil depot in Klintsy, Bryansk region. The fire broke out after an electronic warfare system suppressed a Ukrainian drone, which dropped ammunition upon landing. Burning fuel tanks were caught on video published by the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz.

Related materials:

Captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to attack Russian oil depots, since they are strategic objects.

“This is fuel. This is the borderland. This is not the first time they have tried to attack oil depots. It is known that they are now using long-range kamikaze drones “Beaver” with a range of a thousand kilometers. They are quite difficult to detect because they fly at low altitudes,” Dandykin said, noting the effectiveness of Russian air defense systems, which work both in the version of destruction by missiles and in the version of electronic warfare, when they disorient drones.