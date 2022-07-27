The Minister of Environment in the caretaker government, Nasser Yassin, the prime minister-designate, said that the monitoring and sensors in the sheds “detected changes in the bending speed from 2 mm per day to 2.5 mm per hour for the northern group of silos, which are in danger of falling.” According to Agence France-Presse.

The warning comes two weeks after a fire broke out in the northern part of Al-Ahrat, which, according to the authorities and experts, resulted from the fermentation of grain stocks with high temperatures and humidity. Attempting to put out the fires by spraying water in the previous days increased the moisture of the grains.

The fire brought to the minds of the Lebanese people scenes from the explosion of August 4, 2020, which killed more than two hundred people and injured more than 6,500 others, and caused extensive destruction to the port and a number of neighborhoods in the capital.

Some silos contain about three thousand tons of wheat and grain, which could not be unloaded due to the danger of working near them, fearing that this would accelerate “the movement of the structure of the silos that was already cracked and the collapse of large parts of them,” according to the authorities.

On Monday, the Ministries of Environment and Public Health issued preventive directives about the emission of dust consisting of construction waste and some fungi from rotting grains in the event of the fall of the northern silos. The most prominent of these included the necessity of evacuating the port immediately, placing high-effective masks, closing doors and windows in the area surrounding the port for 24 hours, and wearing masks outside.

In April, the government took a decision to demolish the swabs out of concern for public safety, but suspended its implementation after objections from civil groups and the committee of families of the victims of the port explosion, which demanded that the swabs be transferred to a teacher who witnessed the explosion.

According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the storage of large quantities of ammonium nitrate inside the port without protective measures, following the outbreak of a fire whose causes were unknown. It later emerged that officials at several levels were aware of the dangers of storing the material and did nothing.