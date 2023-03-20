His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today His Excellency Claus Iohannis, President of the friendly Republic of Romania, who is on an official visit to the country. He is accompanied by his wife, First Lady Carmen Iohannis.

His Excellency President Klaus Iohannis held an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, escorted the guest to the podium of honor and the national anthem of Romania was played, while artillery fired 21 rounds and a group of honor guards lined up to salute His Excellency.

At the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General. To the Supreme National Security Council, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Fares Al Mazrouei, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, and Minister of Change Climate and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, Dr. Muhammad Al Kuwaiti, and the country’s Ambassador to Romania Sultan Muhammad Al Ali and the Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Mohamed Al-Hammadi, and the Chief Operating Officer of Masdar Abdel-Azzi Z Al-Obaidly.

The delegation accompanying the Romanian President includes the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Por Duga, the Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Education Legia Deca, Raed Arafat, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of senior officials and presidential advisors in Romania, and His Excellency Octavian Badica, the Romanian Ambassador to the country.