His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is on a state visit to the UAE. An official reception ceremony was held for His Majesty upon the arrival of his motorcade at Qasr al-Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi. His motorcade was accompanied by a group of knights on Arab horses in the Palace Square. Then, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied His Majesty King Abdullah II to the podium of honor, and the national anthem was played for everyone. From the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, while artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Majesty’s visit. Before His Majesty’s convoy arrived at the palace, the “Emirates Knights” national air show team flew in the sky of the palace, forming a billboard with the flag of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate. Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Audit Bureau, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

During the visit, His Majesty King Abdullah II is accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan. The accompanying delegation also includes His Excellency Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister, His Excellency Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, His Excellency Zeina Touqan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, His Excellency Jaafar Hassan, Director of His Majesty’s Office, and a number of ministers and senior officials, and His Excellency Nassar. Al Habashneh, Jordanian Ambassador to the country.